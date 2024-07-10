NBK 109: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela hospitalized after on-set injury

Bollywood sensation Urvashi Rautela was hospitalized after sustaining a fracture during the filming of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-anticipated 109th movie in Hyderabad. The actress was injured while performing a high-voltage action sequence, leading to her immediate hospitalization. Despite the severity of the injuries, Urvashi is reportedly out of danger.

Urvashi’s team issued a statement confirming that the actress suffered a “terrible” fracture during the high-octane action sequence for NBK109. Urvashi had recently arrived in Hyderabad to participate in the third schedule of the movie's shoot. Specific details regarding the severity of the fracture and the exact nature of the accident are still awaited.

Urvashi Rautela has made a mark in Tollywood with her special dance numbers in popular films such as Chiranjeevi’s "Waltair Veerayya," Pawan Kalyan’s "BRO," and Akhil’s "Agent." Her role in NBK109, directed by Bobby, marks another significant step in her career. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Chandini Chowdary in lead roles. The soundtrack is being composed by Thaman for this joint production by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas.

Fans and industry insiders are keenly awaiting updates on Urvashi’s condition and the impact of her injury on the film’s schedule. The actress’s commitment to performing her own stunts has earned her admiration, and her recent injury has only heightened the anticipation for her role in the film.

As Urvashi recovers, her fans are sending their best wishes for a speedy recovery. The production team is likely to make adjustments to the shooting schedule to accommodate her recovery. The release date for NBK109 remains unconfirmed, and it is yet to be seen if this incident will cause any delays.