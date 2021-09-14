Nene Naa Trailer: Regina Cassandra Is All Set To Unfold A Mystery Murder Case

After taking a break for a couple of years in Tollywood, Regina is all set to make her comeback strong with the Nene Naa movie. Being a mystery thriller, Regina is essaying the role of an archaeologist in this movie. Off late, the makers unveiled the trailer of this movie and showed off us a complete new avatar of this versatile actress.



Kollywood's star actor Vijay Sethupathi shared the trailer of this bi-lingual movie and sent his best wishes to the whole team of the Nene Naa movie… Take a look!

The trailer poster showcases Regina as a queen avatar but locked in a metal jail. She looked dull having blood marks on her face. Going with the trailer, Regina is introduced as an archaeologist and the Police ask her to help to solve a mystery murder case that takes in the same manner that happened exactly 100 years ago. Then the plot shows us how a person who goes to trekking in a forest goes missing all of a sudden. Well, we will also witness Regina as a ghost who appears in queen attire and kills some people. A few glimpses of the story that happened 100 years back is also shown in between making us know that it is a revenge thriller.

Nene Naa movie is being directed by Caarthick Raju and is produced by Raj Shekar Varma under the Apple Tree Studios banner. This movie also has Akshara Gowda, Vennela Kishore, JP, Thagabothu Ramesh, Jiva Ravi, Michael, Rachapudi Kaushik and Yogi, Ravi Raja in other important roles.

Nene Naa movie will be released soon in the theatres and it is being made in both Tamil and Telugu languages.