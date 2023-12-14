‘Nene Raju Nene Mantri’ duo reunites for a gangster flick ‘Rakshasa Raja’

"Nene Raju Nene Mantri" is one film which created huge impact in Rana’s career. The film was one of the top grossers in that year. Powerhouse actor Rana and acclaimed director Teja enthralled audience with it. Now, the dynamic duo is pairing up again for another venture "Rakshasa Raja."

Fans and critics alike have eagerly anticipated the reunion of this formidable duo. The anticipation surrounding "Rakshasa Raja" is further heightened by the promise of an enthralling blend of intense emotions, family drama, and a riveting exploration of the crime world.

The title has been announced on the occasion of Rana’s birthday through this kickass poster where Rana is seen holding a massive gun on his shoulder with bullets on another shoulder. Sporting Vibhoothi and Tilak, he looks ferocious here with a cigar in his mouth. There are two long-finger gold rings. Overall, Rana’s look is highly admirable.

Audiences can expect a cinematic journey like never before in this gangster flick. "Rakshasa Raja" is poised to set new benchmarks in the realm of Telugu cinema, offering audiences a gripping narrative, stellar performances, and a visual spectacle. As the excitement builds, fans can brace themselves for a cinematic extravaganza that promises to exceed expectations.