Netflix to get compensation from 'Wild Dog'?

Tollywood: OTT streaming services usually put a lot of conditions on the filmmakers when they want to sell their films. But, when a producer calls off the deal, it usually becomes a big issue. Now, Wild Dog is in a similar situation. The Nagarjuna starrer was initially supposed to hit the Netflix platform but the producers decided to give a release in theatres.

The inside information reveals that the producers had to pay compensation to the streaming service for calling off the agreement. The makers are hoping that they will recover the money when the movie releases in theatres. However, the film unit will have to promote the movie aggressively.

There is no clarity on the exact amount that the makers are going to pay as compensation to the streaming platform. However, the digital streaming rights of the movie are still with the Netflix platform.

