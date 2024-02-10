New pan-India actor tripled his remuneration after a success

Telugu cinema's rising star, Teja Sajja, has found himself in the limelight once again, courtesy of the blockbuster success of "HanuMan." The film not only proved to be a smash hit at the box office but also breathed new life into Teja Sajja's career, elevating him to the status of one of the most sought-after actors in the Telugu film industry.

As a testament to his newfound success, recent reports circulating within film circles suggest that Teja Sajja has significantly upped his financial ante. The actor, who has been part of the industry for an extended period, is said to have tripled his remuneration post the unprecedented success of "HanuMan."

Teja Sajja's journey in the industry has been marked by perseverance and hard work, and his standout performance in "HanuMan" has undoubtedly solidified his position as a young and promising star. The film's box office triumph has not only garnered acclaim for Teja Sajja but has also paved the way for him to assert his market value in the industry.

As he navigates this pivotal juncture in his career, industry insiders are keenly observing how Teja Sajja will strategically chart his course in the Telugu cinema landscape. The actor's decision to substantially increase his fee reflects not only the commercial success of "HanuMan" but also his growing stature as a bankable and in-demand talent. Only time will unveil the trajectory Teja Sajja chooses for his career, now armed with a renewed industry standing and a fee that mirrors his newfound prominence.