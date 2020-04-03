New rumour on Rashmika Mandanna

Having made her debut in Telugu with the film Chalo, actress Rashmika Mandanna turned out to be one of the busiest heroines in the Tollywood film industry. The actress slowly upped her game and has now scored a blockbuster Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu. Interestingly, she has another biggie on hand now, with Allu Arjun playing the lead. Sukumar is the director of the movie.

With the massive success of her kitty, Rashmika hiked her remuneration as well. Meanwhile, there is a rumor on the heroine that she is not showing interest to be a part of medium budgeted flicks. She is looking for star heroes movies. In a recent interview, she revealed her next goal is to gain stardom which she can only achieve by being a part of the movies with star heroes.

Although it is an interesting strategy, Rashmika cannot always achieve what she wants and we have to see how this works for her.