Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan is currently waiting to resume the shoot of his next film titled Vakeel Saab. The shoot of the movie begins next month. After this, Pawan will join the sets of another film under the direction of Krish. The film unit is yet to confirm the title of the movie.

There are a lot of reports that Antarvahini is the title that is confirmed for the project. Earlier, Virupaksha, Gajadonga, and Om Shivam did rounds as titles for the film. As of now, there is no clarity on the exact title of the movie. Pawan Kalyan and Krish are planning to launch the title of the movie for Sankranthi, next year.



As of now, Krish is busy with Vaishnav Tej's film. As soon as he wraps it up, this movie hits the floors.

