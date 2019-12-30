Telugu songs that crossed a century in this decade!

Sai Pallavi can be named as the most viral actress of Telugu Cinema in 2010's. She managed to be part of some very special songs that became crazy hits of the decade.

Her song, Vacchinde from Fidaa, crossed 233 plus Million views on YouTube and it is the highest watched song ever in Telugu cinema. She also has Evandoi Nani garu song from MCA in the list of Telugu songs that crossed 100 Million views.





Second best to Vacchinde is Rangamma Mangamma song from Rangasthalam with more than 210 Million plus views. Next song is Inkem Inkem Kaavale from Geetha Govindam with 150 Million plus views.





Pilla Raa was able to beat Baahubali song with 154 Million plus views while Saahore Baahubali is close to 150 Million views with 146 Million views.





Seeti Maar from Duvvada Jagannadam and Jigelu Rani from Rangasthalam are part of the list with more than 100 Million views. Interestingly Ram has Em Cheppanu and It's a Crazy Crazy Feeling from Nenu Shailaja crossing 100 Million views too.





Choosi Choodangane from Chalo and Nee Kallalona from Jai Lava Kusa also crossed 100 million views. Well, if you observe, by the end of the decade everyone is unhappy with DSP music, but he is the man who gave most trending songs of the decade too. Out of 12 that crossed 100 Million views, he has 7 songs.





Clear domination in 2010's, one must say, by the composer, if we include Nenu Pakka Local song from Janatha Garage, Khaidi No 150 songs, Rangasthalam Songs, Gabbar Singh songs and Attharintiki Daredi songs popularity and views before Jio Surge.