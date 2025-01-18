Nidhhi Agerwal makes a big deal for ‘HHVM’

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal is currently one of the busiest stars in the industry, balancing two highly anticipated pan-India films. She is starring opposite Rebel Star Prabhas in The Raja Saab and Power Star Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, both set for grand releases soon.

Nidhhi's hectic schedule involves shooting for both films back-to-back, showcasing her immense dedication. She starts her day early, working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu from 6 AM to 12 PM in Vijayawada. Following this, she flies to Hyderabad for the evening shoot of The Raja Saab, and after finishing that, she returns to Vijayawada by car, without much rest, to join the 6 AM shoot the following day.

In a recent interview, Nidhhi shared her commitment to these projects, revealing that she had signed a contract to not take up any other films during her work on Hari Hara Veera Mallu. This decision meant turning down numerous other offers, but she remains confident that the sacrifices are worth it, given her belief in the success of the film.

Fans and audiences have been praising her work ethic, applauding her dedication and tireless efforts in juggling two major films simultaneously. Nidhhi's commitment to her craft is inspiring, and with two big projects on the horizon, her hard work is sure to pay off.