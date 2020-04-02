Nikhil repeats Nithiin's decision

Very recently, we came to know that actor Nithiin postponed his wedding and now we have another hero who did the same. Actor Nikhil too got engaged this year to his long time girlfriend Pallavi Varma and their marriage got postponed now. Nikhil is working very hard to enter the next league of heroines now. Surprisingly, he did not expect this sudden lockdown and waited to see if the situation might get improved.

Finally, with the situation around the country, Nikhil understood the gravity and decided to postpone his wedding. The wedding was supposed to take place in April the second week but it is now postponed. As of now, there is no clarity on the new date of his wedding.

On the work front, Nikhil currently has two projects on hand. One of them is Karthikeya 2 and the other one is Sukumar's 18 pages.