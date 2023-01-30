Nikhil Siddhartha Leaks His Pic From Spy Movie And States It As A National Thriller

Karthikeya 2 movie not only turned into a blockbuster but also stood as the biggest hit of young actor Nikhil's career. It minted smashing collections in South and North too along with showing off its impact at the ticket windows. Next, Nikhil came up with 18 Pages movies and this one also bagged a decent status. Now, he is all set to treat his fans with a complete thriller 'Spy'. Off late, he leaked a pic from the movie on his social media page and looked awesome…



Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Official Leak Will be MASSIVE, Multi Language, National Thriller #SPY. This Summer in Theatres Across India".

Nikhil sported in a black commando uniform holding the rifle and looked intense in some den like backdrop!

Going with the earlier released announcement video, Nikhil looked stylish and he is seen walking down the icy mountains to unveil the secret gun and rifle deck. He is seen holding one of them and goes on a mission.

This movie is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Garry BH is helming this action thriller and he is better known as an ace editor and worked for 'Goodachari', 'Evaru' and 'HIT' movies. This movie is being bankrolled by K Raja Shekhar Reddy under the ED Entertainments banner. This complete action thriller has Iswarya Menon as the lead actress and Abhinav Gomatam, Sanya Takur, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta and Ravi Varma are roped in to essay the prominent roles. Sricharan Pakala will tune the soundtracks while Arjun Surisetty is the production designer. Hollywood's action director Lee Whitaker and cinematographer Keiko Nakhara are added to the crew.