‘Ninnila Ninnila' love melody 'Naa Kosam' mesmerizes listeners!

Tollywood: Love is a blissful experience. This is why lovebirds are always in an indescribable state of being. Such an emotion has always been an integral part of our cinema to help the audience connect with love. 'Ninnila Ninnila' is one such film that traces the distinct and emotional journey of a pair.

Starring Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma, the film is presented by Bapineedu B and produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Zee Studios. BVSN Prasad is producing it. Directed by Ani IV Sasi, its trailer has received an amazing response.





On Tuesday, a love melody from the movie was unveiled.

The lyrical, penned by Sreemani, is rendered beautifully by Rajesh Murugan (also its composer) and Vijay Yesudas.

'Ninnila Ninnila' is currently in the post-production phase. Its release date will be announced soon.