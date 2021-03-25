Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh had more belief on 'Rang De': Venky Alturi

Rang De starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, is releasing grandly worldwide on March 26th. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments while it is written and directed by Venky Atluri. Ahead of the release, the director interacted with the media to share his working experience.

Speaking Venky said, "After 'Tholi Prema' and 'Mr. Majnu' I wanted to do a cute family entertainer. Just when I was thinking about a neighbour boy and girl, the characters of Arjun and Anu hit my thoughts. More than the romantic angle, this will be high on emotions."

The idea behind the title 'Rang De' Venky revealed that every colour in rainbow portrays a different feeling and emotion, so does this film. It has many emotions that are different from one another. But there is more of comedy and emotional quotient. The last half another to forty minutes is going to be even more emotional.

Disclosing that Nithiin was not the first choice for 'Rang De' Venky added that after penning the script, I had a couple of heroes in mind. "When Sithara Entertainments came forward to bankroll this movie, producer Naga Vamsi suggested Nithiin's name. I had my doubts whether Nithiin would accept my script but to my surprise, I gave nod in a single sitting and I was amazed. Both Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh believed in 'Rang De' script more than and it gave scope for me to do a bit of experiment too. After the trailer release, there is a huge positive buzz and so we are confident that audiences would like our 'Rang De," said Venky.