Nithiin condemns vulgar comments of Mansoor Ali Khan, supports Trisha

Star actress Trisha has issued a strong statement on social media in response to derogatory remarks made by her Leo co-star, Mansoor Ali Khan. Khan had expressed disappointment about not sharing screen space with Trisha in a recent interview, making inappropriate comments about expecting a bedroom scene with her.

In her statement, Trisha condemns Khan’s comments, describing them as vile, disgusting, sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste. She expresses gratitude for not having worked with someone she deems as “pathetic” and vows to ensure that such an association never happens in her future film career. Trisha concludes by stating that individuals like Khan bring a bad name to mankind.

Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Malavika Mohanan, singer Chinmayi, Manjima Mohan and many others disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comment made by the actor. Now young hero Nithiin reacts on these comments on social media and extends his support to Trisha.

The actor strongly condemned Mansoor Ali Khan’s vile and vulgar comments. He made a statement that Chauvinism has no place in our society and the industry and urged everyone to stand up against such sexist and misogynistic remarks against women.

Quoting Trisha’s response tweet, he wrote “I strongly condemn Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan’s vile and vulgar statement against Trisha. Chauvinism has no place in our society. I urge everyone to stand up against such remarks against women in our industry.”

On the professional front, Nithiin is waiting for the release of his upcoming film ‘Extra Ordinary Man’ on December 8th.