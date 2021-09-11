Nithiin invites to his constituency

The first look and title of Youth star Nithiin's 31st film are unveiled and the film is titled 'Macherla Niyojakavargam'. In the poster, hero Nithiin is seen surrounded by goons approaching him to attack.



The chaotic situation engulfed in fire adds up to the backdrop and that's quite hard-hitting too. Going by the title, we may assume that 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' might be a political thriller and this is first time Nithiin is attempting this genre.

Nithiin tweeted to enter his constituency with ear phones and high volume. With this film, editor SR Sekhar is making his directorial debut and he added that hero Nithiin will be seen in a never before mass avatar. New sensation Krithi Shetty will be romancing Nithiin in this film and the shooting will commence soon.

Mahati Swara Sagar will compose music and Prasad Murella is going to handle the cinematography. Nithiin's home banner Sreshth Movies is bankrolling the film.