Nithiin, Sreeleela, Venky Kudumula's Robinhood Begins Australia Schedule

The shooting for Nithiin’s highly anticipated action and heist comedy Robinhood has commenced in Melbourne, Australia. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Sreeleela as the female lead. The team kicked off the schedule with a vibrant duet starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, set to captivating music by GV Prakash.

Lyricist Krishnakanth has penned the song, while Sekhar Master is handling the choreography, showcasing beautiful locations in Melbourne. The sparkling on-screen chemistry between Nithiin and Sreeleela is expected to be a major highlight of the track.

In addition to the song, important talkie sequences featuring key cast members, including Brahmaji and Vennela Kishore, will be shot during this schedule. Veteran actor Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad also plays a crucial role in the film, adding to its star power.

Robinhood is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, with cinematography by Sai Sriram. The film is known for its high production values and technical expertise, with editing by Koti and art direction by Raam Kumar.

The film is set for a Christmas release on December 20th.