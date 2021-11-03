Nivetha Thomas makes a promise to her fans!

After Vakeel Saab success, Nivetha Thomas came to the spotlight. The young and talented actress enjoyed the film's success completely and then went on a solo trip. On the occasion of her birthday, the actress promised to present everyone with her best work. She made a promise to the fans to come up with interesting characters.

"I hope to present to you the best work I can give. Always. That's a promise. I also pray this year we all genuinely work towards becoming better human beings and love one another a bit more! Thank you for your constant love and support. Lots of love to my fans and well-wishers across all industries," she posted on Twitter.

On the work front, Nivetha Thomas' next film is Shakini Dhakini, in which Regina Cassandra is also playing a lead role. Sudheer Varma is the film's director. Guru Films is producing the film, in association with Suresh Productions.