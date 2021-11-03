  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Nivetha Thomas makes a promise to her fans!

Nivetha Thomas
x

Nivetha Thomas

Highlights

After Vakeel Saab success, Nivetha Thomas came to the spotlight. The young and talented actress enjoyed the film's success completely and then went on a solo trip.

After Vakeel Saab success, Nivetha Thomas came to the spotlight. The young and talented actress enjoyed the film's success completely and then went on a solo trip. On the occasion of her birthday, the actress promised to present everyone with her best work. She made a promise to the fans to come up with interesting characters.

"I hope to present to you the best work I can give. Always. That's a promise. I also pray this year we all genuinely work towards becoming better human beings and love one another a bit more! Thank you for your constant love and support. Lots of love to my fans and well-wishers across all industries," she posted on Twitter.

On the work front, Nivetha Thomas' next film is Shakini Dhakini, in which Regina Cassandra is also playing a lead role. Sudheer Varma is the film's director. Guru Films is producing the film, in association with Suresh Productions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X