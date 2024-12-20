‘NKR21’ team drops FL of antagonist Sohail Khan

The highly anticipated film NKR21, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, has kicked off its latest shooting schedule at the Alumium Factory in Hyderabad. Kalyan Ram is actively participating in the shoot, with the team progressing as per schedule under the direction of Pradeep Chilukuri.

In a special update, the first look of the film’s antagonist, Sohail Khan, was unveiled on the occasion of his birthday. The poster presents him in a sleek, commanding black outfit, with a calm yet intense expression that hints at the power and depth of his character.

The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Vijayashanthi in a pivotal role, Saiee Manjrekar as the leading lady, and Srikanth and Prithviveeraj in significant roles. The production is progressing smoothly, and the team promises action-packed sequences that are set to captivate action movie lovers.

NKR21 is being made on a grand scale, with Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts jointly producing the film, while Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary is presenting it. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release, which is expected to offer a visual and action-packed extravaganza.