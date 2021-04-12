No updates about #BB3

Tollywood: Nandamuri Balakrishna has joined hands with director Boyapati Srinu for the third time after 2 blockbuster movies like Simha and legend.

Tentatively titled as #BB3, the expectations are sky high on this project. The makers have already announced that the movie is going to get released in May but haven't even unveiled the title of the movie yet which has been worrying the Nandamuri fans. The fans have been eagerly waiting for more and more updates regarding the movie but the movie unit has been tight-lipped about the project. Most of the movies are focusing more on promotions.

But Balayya and Boyapati not even releasing the title of the film have been irking the fans. So, the fans are urging the movie unit to speed up things and release more updates about the film.

