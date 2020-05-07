Nostalgic Nuggets: This 'Aakali Rajyam' number is still a top-of-the-mind recall!

'Saapatuetuledhupatainapaadu brother' is a number from the 1981 release 'Aakali Rajyam' which is an evergreen hit among the public even today. It is the centenary year of the lyricist of this song, AacharyaAatreya, who was born on May 7, 1921, in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Featuring Kamal Haasan and Sridevi as his lead partner' AakaliRajyam' shot simultaneously in two languages and directed by iconic K Balachander was a bigger hit in Telugu than Tamil. One of the main reasons for it was it showed the hero as an atheist, Marxist and hot-headed which the local audience could identify easily.

Aatreya was also a playwright and screenwriter known for his works in Telugu drama and cinema fields. A freedom fighter, he maintained a relentless pursuit for social reform, transformation and universal peace through his plays.

In a span of nearly four decades, he had worked in over 35 films with the top heroes and banners of that era including the duo of ANR and NTR. He was also involved with that humongous hit film ' Maro Charitra' (1978) featuring Kamal Haasan and Sarita, directed by K Balachander, with whom he had a long association all through the 1970s, whenever his films were released. He was a recipient of a honorary Doctorate from BRAOU for his contribution to Telugu literature and was awarded the Nandi for his lyrics in the film ' TholikodiKoochindi' (1980). Aatreya passed away on September 13, 1989 at the age of 68.











