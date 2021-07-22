Not Suriya but Boyapati to direct this Tamil actor

Boyapati Srinu is occupied with the works of his next film Akhanda, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The director has pinned all his hopes on this prestigious project. It marks the third collaboration of Balakrishna with the star director.

There are reports that Boyapati Srinu will direct a Tamil star. The initial media speculations reveal that Suriya will be seen in the lead role.



However, we hear that there is no truth in the same. Boyapati is planning to direct a Tamil star and it is reportedly Vishal. The duo is planning a mass-action commercial entertainer.



On the other hand, Boyapati Srinu is also in talks with Allu Arjun for a possible collaboration. Earlier, they did the film Sarrainodu, under Geetha Arts production.



The Bhadra director is expected to take a call on the same once he completes the shoot of his next film Akhanda.

