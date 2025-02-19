NTR-Prashanth Neel’s film set to hit the floors

After years of speculation, the much-awaited collaboration between Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel is finally taking shape. Following the massive success of the KGF franchise, rumors about Neel teaming up with NTR have been circulating for a while. However, with Salaar happening in between, the project took a backseat. Now, after four years since its announcement, the untitled mass-action entertainer is set to go on floors on February 20, 2025.

The film, reportedly set against a period backdrop, will kick off with a short schedule. However, NTR will not be part of the initial shoot, as he is currently committed to War 2. The actor is expected to join the sets in March, while the first schedule will run for about ten days.

The second schedule, which is said to be lengthier and crucial, will feature NTR and the main cast, with Neel focusing on filming key sequences. Reports suggest that Rukmini Vasanth has been finalized as the female lead, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Meanwhile, NTR is also gearing up for Devara 2, which is set to commence only after he completes this film with Prashanth Neel. The makers are targeting a Sankranthi 2026 release, making it one of the most anticipated projects in the pipeline.