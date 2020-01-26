'Nuvvu Natho Emannavo' Song Making Video From 'Disco Raja'

Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja is making the ticket windows sheen with full collections. Being a sci-fi movie, it has all the mass elements along with the needed comedy and scientific scenes which made the movie more intriguing.

This movie is released on 24th January, 2020 and is still making the viewers to have hassles in booking the tickets with full of advance seat allocations.

The latest update from this movie is, the makers have released the song making video of 'Retro Anthem' for all the Ravi Teja fans… Have a look!

This video has the making ofthe retro anthem where Ravi Teja and Payal Rajput are seen prepping up for the song.

Disco Raja is directed by VI Anand and is produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner.