‘Nuvvu Navvukuntu’ from ‘MAD’ is a soothing melody
Sithara Entertainments is coming up with their crazy and Maddening entertainer, MAD on 6th October, 2023
Sithara Entertainments is coming up with their crazy and Maddening entertainer, MAD on 6th October, 2023. The movie team has started promotions of the movie at full swing. The team has released a soothing melody, ‘Nuvvu Navvukuntu.’ Bheems Ceciroleo composed the song and Kapil Kapilan crooned it. Bhaskarabatla has written youthful and romantic lyrics for this song.
Ram Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan are cast in the movie in lead roles. MAD is produced by debutant Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya, Fortune Four Cinema is co-producing the film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is presenting the film.
National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is editing the film and Shamdat Sainudeen and Dinesh Krishnan B are handling cinematography. MAD is written and directed by debutant Kalyan Shankar.