‘O Prema Prema’ song from ‘Artiste’ strikes an emotional chord

The much-awaited song ‘O Prema Prema’ from the upcoming film ‘Artiste’ was officially released today, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s theatrical debut. Starring Santhosh Kalwacherla and Krisheka Patel in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Ratan Rishi and produced by James Watt Kommu under the SJK Entertainment banner.

Composed by Suresh Bobbili, the song carries a soulful and emotional essence, with Rambabu Gosala’s heartfelt lyrics enhancing its depth. The melodious voice of Ramya Behara further elevates the song, making it an instant hit among listeners.

‘Artiste’ is touted to be a unique love story, promising fresh storytelling and captivating music. Previously, the song ‘Chusthu Chusthu’ from the film garnered a positive response, setting high expectations for the movie’s soundtrack.