‘Odela 2’ producer D Madhu opens up about the film

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to surprise audiences with a never-seen-before avatar in the much-awaited supernatural thriller Odela 2, slated for release on April 17. The film, a sequel to Odela Railway Station, is directed by Ashok Teja under the supervision of Sampath Nandi and produced by D Madhu through Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks.

The film has been creating a strong buzz with its promotional content, especially due to Tamannaah’s striking transformation into a mystical Naga sadhu. Speaking at a press meet, producer D Madhu praised her dedication, noting that she shot barefoot in peak summer and delivered a powerful performance that matched the film’s intense tone.

Madhu shared that his passion for films led him to greenlight Odela 2 after being impressed by the original. He added that his collaboration with Sampath Nandi has been based on mutual understanding and creativity. The team launched the teaser at the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela, a bold promotional strategy aimed at creating intrigue.

Alongside Tamannaah, the film features Hebba Patel, Vashishta N Simha, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, and others in key roles. Madhu emphasized the strong performances across the cast and highlighted the visual and musical strengths of the film. With Soundar Rajan’s captivating visuals and Ajines Loknath’s gripping background score, Odela 2 promises a thrilling cinematic experience rooted in emotion and mystery.

The film explores supernatural themes with logical grounding, making it both intriguing and relatable for the audience.