Live
- Stage all set for next round of campaigning by Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad
- Destroyed Ukraine's control centre for unmanned systems: Russian Defence Ministry
- Ruben Amorim appointed head coach of Manchester United till June 2027
- Sai Surya Developers MD Arrested for Fraudulent Money Collection
- India's forex kitty at $684.8 bn, gold reserves go up
- Bihar CM asks officials to set paddy procurement target at district level
- Our aim is to make Kannada a language of life: DCM DK Shivakumar
- ChromeOS 130 Update Brings Quick Insert, Focus Mode, and Enhanced AI Tools
- Biography: Here is all about Kumara Swamy
- China steps up precautionary measures against Typhoon Kong-rey
Just In
‘Odela 2’ team reveals Rakshas; the film’s main antagonist
The much-anticipated Odela Railway Station sequel, directed by Ashok Teja, is set to captivate audiences as Tamannaah Bhatia takes on the bold role of Naga Sadhu.
The much-anticipated Odela Railway Station sequel, directed by Ashok Teja, is set to captivate audiences as Tamannaah Bhatia takes on the bold role of Naga Sadhu. With each poster release, Tamannaah’s character has been unveiled in new, spellbinding ways, creating a high buzz.
The makers recently introduced Vasishta N Simha as Tirupathi, the film’s main antagonist. Embracing the theme of darkness this Diwali, Vasishta’s look as a menacing Rakshas presents a chilling image—his partially veiled face seen beside a skull, promising a spine-tingling experience.
Crafted on a grand scale, Odela 2 promises an intense clash between good (Tamannaah) and evil (Vasishta). Tamannaah has trained rigorously for breathtaking stunts, adding depth to her role. Overseen by Sampath Nandi, the film boasts a strong technical crew: Ajaneesh Loknath, celebrated for Kantara, composes the score, with Soundarrajan S as cinematographer, and Rajeev Nair in art direction.