‘Odela 2’ team reveals Rakshas; the film’s main antagonist

The much-anticipated Odela Railway Station sequel, directed by Ashok Teja, is set to captivate audiences as Tamannaah Bhatia takes on the bold role of Naga Sadhu. With each poster release, Tamannaah’s character has been unveiled in new, spellbinding ways, creating a high buzz.

The makers recently introduced Vasishta N Simha as Tirupathi, the film’s main antagonist. Embracing the theme of darkness this Diwali, Vasishta’s look as a menacing Rakshas presents a chilling image—his partially veiled face seen beside a skull, promising a spine-tingling experience.

Crafted on a grand scale, Odela 2 promises an intense clash between good (Tamannaah) and evil (Vasishta). Tamannaah has trained rigorously for breathtaking stunts, adding depth to her role. Overseen by Sampath Nandi, the film boasts a strong technical crew: Ajaneesh Loknath, celebrated for Kantara, composes the score, with Soundarrajan S as cinematographer, and Rajeev Nair in art direction.