Live
- Introducing Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam As Naidu From Keedaa Cola
- 11 certificates to be disbursed in a hassle-free manner
- Telangana Universities Contract Assistant Profs protest at Education minister’s house
- Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal in ‘King Of Kotha’ is refreshingly intense
- Google to launch global fintech operations centre in GIFT City: Sundar Pichai
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Official: ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser to be out at 4.00 PM today
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 24 June 2023
Official: ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser to be out at 4.00 PM today
“Bholaa Shankar” is an upcoming Telugu action entertainer, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia as the lead pair.
“Bholaa Shankar” is an upcoming Telugu action entertainer, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia as the lead pair. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister. Scheduled to hit big screens on August 11, 2023, the movie is directed by Meher Ramesh.
The other day, it was announced that the teaser would be out on June 24, 2023, and now the makers dropped more details about its launch. According to the movie team, the teaser launch event will be held at the Sandhya 70 mm theater in Hyderabad from 4 PM onwards.
Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sureka Vani, Sri Mukhi, Hyper Adhi, Viva Harsha, and others played prominent roles in this AK Entertainments’ production. The movie has Mahati Swara Sagar as the music director.