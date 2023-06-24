Official: ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser to be out at 4.00 PM today

“Bholaa Shankar” is an upcoming Telugu action entertainer, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia as the lead pair. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister. Scheduled to hit big screens on August 11, 2023, the movie is directed by Meher Ramesh.



The other day, it was announced that the teaser would be out on June 24, 2023, and now the makers dropped more details about its launch. According to the movie team, the teaser launch event will be held at the Sandhya 70 mm theater in Hyderabad from 4 PM onwards.

Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sureka Vani, Sri Mukhi, Hyper Adhi, Viva Harsha, and others played prominent roles in this AK Entertainments’ production. The movie has Mahati Swara Sagar as the music director.