Official: Gopichand comes with a power filled title

Highlights
Everyone is aware of the news that the Macho Star Gopichand and Kannada director A Harsha have teamed up for an action drama. As today marks the...
Everyone is aware of the news that the Macho Star Gopichand and Kannada director A Harsha have teamed up for an action drama. As today marks the birthday of Gopichand, the makers have unveiled the title along with an intense first look poster. The movie is titled "Bhimaa" and the first look poster showcases Gopichand as a powerful police officer. This is Gopichand’s second film in which he plays a police officer.
KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner bankrolled this mass entertainer. Heroine and other cast members’ details will be announced in the days to come . The movie’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur.
