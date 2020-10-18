Official: Keerthy Suresh on board for Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the exciting films that will begin the production soon. Mahesh Babu plays the lead role in the movie and Parasuram is the director of the film. The film unit has revealed that Keerthy Suresh is on board to play the leading lady in the film. On the occasion of Keerthy's birthday today, the makers made the news official on their Twitter profile. Superstar Mahesh Babu too extended his birthday wishes to Keerthy and welcomed her on board.

Here's wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it's one of your most memorable films💥💥💥 Have a great one !! 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/MPzEWc0uGE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 17, 2020





Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Thank you so much Mahesh Babu sir. Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this!"