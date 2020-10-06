Official: NTR's look from RRR to be out on 22nd October

Team RRR stopped the shoot for their movie during the pandemic. However, they are now back on the sets. The makers of RRR released a special video on the Internet today where they confirmed resuming the film's shoot. Interestingly, the makers also announced that the look of Jr NTR from the film will be out on 22nd October.

In the special video that came out today, the team mentioned that they are shooting the film with double the grit. "The shoot of our film went on quite productively, until, March. But then, the world stopped. So did we. Now, its time to get back on to the sets with double the grit." read a caption in the video.





The entire team is back to work now and they want to finish the shoot as soon as possible to bring the movie for a grand release towards the year end.