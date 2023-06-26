Official: Ticket prices hiked for ‘SPY’

Nikhil Siddhartha is a young Tollywood actor with multiple pan-Indian projects in his pipeline. His upcoming movie, “Spy,” directed by Garry BH, is all set to hit the big screens this Thursday.



The fresh update is that the movie’s ticket prices have been hiked in Telugu states. The maximum ticket price for a multiplex is Rs. 295, and for a single screen, it is Rs. 175 in Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, the price is Rs. 177 and Rs. 145 for a multiplex and a single screen, respectively. If the main movie is as engaging as the promotional content, then audiences won’t hesitate to spend such an amount on the film. We need to await the release and performance of Spy at the box office.

Iswarya Menon, Sanya Thakur, Makrand Deshpande, Abhinav Gomatam, and others play prominent roles in Spy. Produced by K Rajashekhar Reddy, the film has music by Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrasekhar.