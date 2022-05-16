'Oh Isha' Song From Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Will Be Out On This Date

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Adivi Sesh stepped into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in Taj Mahal hotel. Being the biopic of this great commando, Sesh completely transformed his body to best fit the role! As the release date is nearing, the makers recently dropped the trailer and now they are all set to unveil the video song "Oh Isha…". Off late, Sesh shared the promo poster of this song and treated all his fans…

Sharing the "Oh Isha…" song poster, Sesh also wrote, "YOUNG LOVE in 1995! @sricharanpakalav #OhIsha is My favorite song in #MajorTheFilm @armaanmalik and @chinmayisripaada Rocked this one. Am a bit partial to the way he sang in the #Telugu version but lyrics are super in #Hindi. @soorajsanthosh and @yamini_ghantasala are magical in #malayalam #MajorOnJune3rd Check out the edges given by #AnilBhanu to make the poster look like an old audio cassette :) Special touches for a special film @sobhitad @happy_ape116 @saieemmanjrekar @sashikirantikka @pjkohlimusic @abburi.ravi @sonypicsfilmsin @gmbents @aplussmovies @zeemusiccompany".

In the poster Sesh and Saiee looked cool and made us witness a glimpse of Major Sandeep's love story! The full song with be out on 18th May, 2022 @ 04:05 PM.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it showcased a small part of his childhood in which he wishes to be part of the army and his parents oppose him. Later, they encourage him and he completes his training part! Then comes the main part of the movie i.e 26/11 Mumbai attacks! Sandeep is seen arguing with his senior that he will go upstairs to kill the terrorists even after a danger sign is witnessed. Saiee Majrekar is the lead actress while Shobita Dhulipalla will be seen as a guest of the Taj Mahal hotel who will be seen as a mother of a small girl too.

This movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by Mahesh Babu under his home banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies banners. It also has Prakash Raj and Revathi essaying the role of his parents and Murli Sharma will be seen as his higher official. This movie will be released in 3 languages, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Major movie was earlier scheduled to release on 27th May, 2022 and now it is pushed by one week so, now this movie will hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022!