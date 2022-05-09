'Oh Sita Hey Rama' Lyrical Video From Dulquer Salman And Mrunal Thakur's 'Sita Ramam' Movie Is Out

It is all known that South Indian ace actor Dulquer Salman is teaming up with Bollywood's young actress Mrunal Thakur for the action love tale 'Sita Ramam'… This is the debut movie for glam doll Mrunal in the South industry and thus she is all excited too. Along with these two actors, even Rashmika Mandanna is also part of this movie and is essaying a Muslim girl role. Off late, the makers dropped the romantic single "Oh Sita Hey Rama…" song and showcased a glimpse of the lead actors love tale…

Dulquer Salman shared the lyrical video of this song and treated all his fans through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the beautiful posters of the song, he also jotted down, "Experience Sita and Rama's love brought to life all over again #OhSitaHeyRama (Telugu): https://youtu.be/VHDKxkiyai8 #PenPooveThenvande (Malayalam): https://youtu.be/LkZMpHw4HFE #HeySitaHeyRama (Tamil): https://youtu.be/VoXtkscyUss #SitaRamam".

The song is all beautiful and showcased how the lead actors fall for each other… Mrunal looked classy sporting in sarees while Dulquer Salman also looked handsome in bygone attires.

Sita Ramam has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita and it is her debut Tollywood movie. Rashmika is essaying the role of a Muslim girl Afreen. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Going with the plot, it deals with 1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. This movie will be made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages!

PS Vinod will handle the camera while Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the tunes for this movie! The release date of this movie will be announced soon it is in the last leg of the shooting.