Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose releases first single from ‘Sabari’

Renowned actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar eagerly awaits the release of the action-packed thriller "Sabari," set to hit theaters on May 3rd. As promotional efforts intensify, the film's makers unveiled the first song, "Anaganaga Oka Kathala," today. Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose presented the song, expressing delight at its emotional depth and situational relevance, choreographed by his wife Suchitra Chandrabose.

Producer Mahendra Nath Kondla hailed the song as a highlight, praising Varalaxmi's stellar performance in the psychological thriller. Composed by Gopi Sundar and sung by legendary KS Chitra, the song adds to the film's visual allure. Rahman's lyrics enhance the emotional impact of the mother-daughter bond portrayed.

Directed by Anil Katz and produced under the Maha Movies banner by Mahendra Nath Kondla, "Sabari" is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. With anticipation building, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's fans await the edge-of-the-seat excitement promised by "Sabari."