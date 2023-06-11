OTT: Aha’s ‘Newsense’ reaches 200 million streaming minutes

Aha has recently come up with a new web series titled “Newsense.” Talented actors Navdeep and Bindu Madhavi played the lead roles. Sri Prawin Kumar is its director. Famous journalist Priyadarshini Ram penned the show’s story.

The latest to be known is that “Newsense” has obtained 200 million streaming minutes. The digital platform Aha has announced this officially now. The makers already revealed that season 2 would arrive very soon. The show tried to depict the adverse effects of sensationalism in the media industry.

Nanda Gopal, Ramesh Konambhotla, Purna Chandra, Katta Antony, Nalla Sreedhar Reddy, Ganesh Thipparaju, and Venkata Ramana Ayyagari played crucial roles. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla produced Newsense under People Media Factory. Suresh Bobbili is its music director.