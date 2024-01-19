OTT: Nithiin’s ‘Extra Ordinary Man’ makes digital debut

Telugu actor Nithiin collaborated with writer-turned-director Vakkantham Vamsi for the film "Extra Ordinary Man," which hit cinemas last month but failed to garner the expected audience attention.

In recent developments, the movie is now available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Adding to the appeal, the film is not only accessible in its original language, Telugu, but also in Tamil. This presents an opportunity for those who missed the theatrical release to catch the film on the small screen at their convenience.

Starring Sreeleela as the female lead, the cast includes Rao Ramesh, Rohini Molleti, Brahmaji, and Sampath in pivotal roles. Produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies & Entertainments, the project features a musical score by the acclaimed Harris Jayaraj. As the film becomes available on the OTT platform, viewers can anticipate an engaging cinematic experience with "Extra Ordinary Man."