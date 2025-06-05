‘Paderu 12th Mile’ Grand Release June 6

With the blessings of Goddess Sri Modakondamma of Uttarandhra, the film ‘Paderu 12th Mile’ is set for a grand theatrical release on June 6. Produced by Grandhi Trinath under the banner of Sai Lakshmi Ganapathi Movie Creations and co-produced by Loteti Krishna, the movie features Satyam Rajesh, Shravan, Kalakeya Prabhakar in lead roles, with Suhana as the heroine. Directed by N.K., the film has completed all preparations for release. The trailer was recently unveiled by ‘Natakireeti’ Rajendra Prasad.

Rajendra Prasad said, “The trailer of the movie ‘Paderu 12th Mile’ is very good and expressed hope that it will entertain everyone. He wished director N K and producer Grandhi Trinath great success and encouraged audiences to support such new concept films. He urged everyone to watch the movie in theaters on June 6 and enjoy it.”

Director N K mentioned that his friend Trinath produced the film while he directed it. He said ‘Paderu 12th Mile’ will be released worldwide on June 6 and thanked actors Satyam Rajesh, Prabhakar, and Shravan for their support. With the blessings of Sri Modakondamma, they are bringing this suspense and love-filled movie to audiences after ‘Polimera’ and ‘Polimera 2’. He thanked everyone supporting them and expressed confidence that people will enjoy the film.

Producer Grandhi Trinath said, “‘Paderu 12th Mile’ is a colourful film thanks to the efforts of the director and actors. He invoked the blessings of Sri Modakondamma and said he believes the audience and media will respond positively. The teaser and songs have already received good feedback, and he is confident the film will be liked as well.”

The film is edited by Shiva Sharvani, with cinematography by G Amar Gaddam Naveen, Shaking Seshu, Mukesh Gupta, K.A. Pal Ramu, Surya, Sameer, Chittibabu, and Murali have played important roles. Shot mostly in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Paderu, the film features background music by PR, fight choreography by Nabha Master, and dances by Kaladar.