"Past is past," says Anjali

Telugu girl Anjali is one of the noted actresses not only in Tollywood but also in Kollywood. The actress who has been doing back-to-back movies in Telugu and Tamil often gets into controversies.

The actress who went to exile for a few days came back and revealed that the reason behind her exile all these days is her aunt. After that Anjali got into another controversy as rumors came out that she was in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend Jai. But, the duo who shared the screen space in Journey movie parted their ways. On the other hand, Anjali is now saying that the past is past and she is currently enjoying her single life. She said that her entire focus is only on movies as of now.



The actress recently played a crucial role in Power Star Pawan Kalyan's come back movie 'Vakeel Saab' movie.

