Pawan Kalyan plans another remake?

Pawan Kalyan is no one new to remakes and is also very famous for making any remake his own, bringing his own flavour and style to it, even making it better all the time. He recently was seen in "Vakeel Saab", which is a remake of the Hindi film Pink, and will soon be seen in another remake, "Bheemla Nayak", which is a remake of the Malayalam film "Ayyappanum Koshium".

According to the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan may be seen in yet another remake. It is being said that Pawan is in talks to star in the remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film "Vinodhaya Sitham" that featured Samuthirakani, Thambi Ramaiah and Munishkanth in the lead roles. The film was directed by Samuthirakani. There are also reports that Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is in talks to feature alongside Pawan in the film.

If this turns out to be true, and if Pawan Kalyan and Mohanlal end up featuring alongside each other in the film, then it would be one of the biggest films in the Indian film industry and would be a major treat for audiences. The Telugu version of the film is also expected to be directed by Samuthirakani.