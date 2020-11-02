Pawan Kalyan returns to 'Vakeel Saab' sets

After halting the shooting for a few months, the makers of 'Vakeel Saab' have resumed the shooting of Pawan Kalyan starrer around a month ago. But Pawan Kalyan has not been participating in the shooting as he wanted to complete Chaturmasa Deeksha first.

On this note, the supporting cast including Anjali took part in the shoot. As per the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan is finally back on Vakeel Saab sets today and the shoot took place in old city area, Hyderabad. Shruti Hassan is also expected to join the sets very soon. Pawan Kalyan has reportedly said Dil Raju that he will complete the shoot by the end of November. If everything goes well, Vakeel Saab is likely to be one of the first Telugu star hero films to hit the silver screens post the lockdown.

On the other hand, keeping the financial recession aside, Vakeel Saab has been maintaining good pre-release business and the satellite rights were sold to Gemini TV for a whopping amount of Rs 16.50 crores.