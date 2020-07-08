Pawan Kalyan To Produce Charan-Trivikram Movie?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is a busy man. What with him juggling different roles—that of a doting dad to his kid, AP politician and his film career. The Power Star of Tollywood will be next seen in Vakeel Saab (a remake of the Tamil hit Nerkonda Paarvai starring Thala Ajith). By now you know that Trivikram had a reading session with Ram Charan for his next. The latest we hear is that the Trivikram-Charan collaboration will be bankrolled by Pawan Kalyan himself.

It is a known fact that the director shares a good working relationship with Pawan Kalyan. So it doesn't come as a surprise if the actor produces the movie. Moreover, Charan will be thrilled to work in a movie produced by his babai. An official confirmation is yet to be announced on this piece of news even though there are strong rumours to suggest this.

Charan is busy with his next RRR directed by Tollywood's maverick director SS Rajamouli whose last movie Baahubali was a massive hit. The film also stars Bollywood actress Alia bhatt as the female lead opposite Charan. Young Tiger Jr NTR will be seen playing Komaram Bheem (Telangana freedom fighter) in the movie. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a key role in Rajamouli's RRR.

The movie was to hit the screens in July 2020 but was delayed a great deal due to a lot of issues. The crew is now scouting shooting locales to resume production of movie post lockdown. Stay tuned for updates.