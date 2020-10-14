Pawan Kalyan to shift his base to Pollachi!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is yet to resume the shoot for his upcoming movies. The actor will start the shoot for his next film Vakeel Saab in the first week of November. After wrapping up the shoot for this film, he will shift his base to Pollachi. Pawan signed the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actor will stay in Pollachi for 40 days and will complete the shoot of the movie.

The makers are going to erect special sets of the film in Pollachi and will wrap up the talkie part. Since it is a multi-starrer, the makers are aiming at finishing the portions of Pawan Kalyan first. Vijay Setupathi and Rana Daggubati are in talks for the other lead roles in the movie.

Sithara Entertainments is the production house pooling the resources for the movie. More details on the film will come out soon.