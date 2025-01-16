Payal Rajput comes on board for a pan-India film

After taking Tollywood by storm with her bold and captivating debut in RX 100, actress Payal Rajput has cemented her status as a favorite among Telugu youth. Following the success of her film Mangalavaram, she quickly became a rising star with a dedicated fanbase, known for her mesmerizing screen presence and powerful performances. Now, Payal is set to captivate audiences once again with an exciting pan-India project.

Payal Rajput will be playing the lead role in a joint production by Cinema Ticket Entertainments and Arjun Arts, a film that promises to showcase her acting prowess in a deeply emotional and impactful role. The film is directed by Muni, who is also handling the story and screenplay. The film's official launch is scheduled for January 24 at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad, and several prominent film personalities are expected to attend the grand event.

With this film, Payal is expected to break new ground and take her career to new heights. The makers are set to reveal more exciting details about the project on the launch day, raising anticipation for what promises to be a highly anticipated addition to Payal’s growing filmography. Fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see her take on this powerful new role.