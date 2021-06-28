Pearl V Puri Breaks His Silence On Rape Allegations And Says, ‘I Was, Overnight, Made To Feel Like A Criminal’

Popular small screen actor Pearl V Puri finally broke his silence on the rape allegations and opened up about the issue leaving a log note on his Instagram page. There were allegations made on him of raping a minor girl on a film set in Vasai and that too in October, 2019. But he thrashed all the allegations made on him and thanked all his friends and fans who came in support. He is currently on bail as he was arrested on the same allegations last month.

He started saying about his grandmother and father's demise and then even his mother was diagnosed with cancer. He said, he is slowly coping up with these issues.

This note reads, "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless."



He also added, "I am still numb .... but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamevjayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country & God up there. Please keep your duas coming!"



Most of the Bollywood celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Anita H Reddy, Karishma Tanna and Nia Sharma came in support of this young actor were there for him in this crisis period.