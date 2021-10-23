Pelli SandaD beauty in Ravi Teja's next!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently busy working on a series of interesting projects. The actor recently signed an exciting film titled Dhamaka, in the direction of Trinadh Rao Nakkina. As per the latest reports, the film unit roped in Pelli SandaD actress Sreeleela as one of the heroines in the film.

The interesting buzz is that Sreeleela took part in the shoot already and the film's first schedule has been wrapped up successfully. Sreeleela is a Telugu girl and the current film would certainly serve her as a great opportunity to grab more opportunities in Telugu.

The actress is currently busy with the promotions of Pelli SandaD and she received a very good response for her performance in the movie.

People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts are jointly producing this prestigious film. Prasanna Bejawada is the film's writer. The makers are planning to begin the second schedule soon.