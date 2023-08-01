Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut

Live
- Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
- Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
- Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
- Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
- Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
- Telangana Government releases TET notification
- Is it Vanama or Jalagam, who will attend Telangana Assembly sessions!!
- Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths
- Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of Term Insurance
“Rudrangi” is one film that was promoted a lot by the makers. The period drama was released on the 7th of July in a grand manner with decent word of mouth. But sadly, the film did not do much at the box office. Now, the news is that the film has made a sudden splash on OTT and is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Jagapathi Babu played the main lead in this film which has been directed by Ajay Samrat.
Jagapathi Babu’s character was appreciated a lot in this film which also had Vimala Raman and Mamta Mohan Das as the female leads. The film was produced by Rasamayi Balakishan on a massive scale. The film is set in the 1940s and was appreciated for its terrific production design.
