Pindam trailer launched, promises a visual feast for horror enthusiasts

Roja Poolu, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhale Verule fame Sriram, Kushee Ravi are teaming up for a horror drama Pindam, directed by a debutant Saikiran Daida. Yeshwanth Daggumati of Kalaahi Media is the producer. After encouraging responses to the first look, teaser and the song - Jeeva Pindam - the trailer of the film was launched today. The film is releasing in theatres on December 15.

The trailer commences with a discussion between Srinivas Avasarala and Easwari Rao on spirits, if people after their death can harm others lives. The story shifts to a 90s backdrop when Anthony and his family move to a mysterious house. The house has a past they’re unaware of and the family is soon affected by a series of eerie events. Two children hear strange conversations from one another.

The parents and the grandma are naturally worried and do their best to protect the children. After a spirit healer enters the house, she confirms that the house is affected by multiple spirits and asks the family to take care of the younger child. They need to protect their child before the ‘mahalaya amavasya’. A dialogue suggests regardless of one’s efforts to destroy something, they can’t restrict its internal power.

Pindam lives up to the ‘scariest film’ ever caption with its engrossing trailer that pleases horror enthusiasts with intriguing drama, thrills and a chilling backstory. The aesthetics of the film are certain to be a major attraction, with the cinematography, unique lighting techniques, music and sound design contributing to its appeal. One also can’t wait to watch the gripping premise, performances on the screen.

Pindam will unfold across three timelines - present-day scenario besides dating back to the 1930s and 1990s. Ravi Varma plays another crucial role. Saikiran Daida , Kavi Siddartha have written the story while Satish Manoharan is the cinematographer. Krishna Saurabh Surampalli has composed the music and Shirish Prasad is the editor. Jashuva and Vishnu Nair are the stunt director and the art director respectively.







