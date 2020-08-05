Playback Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests Coronavirus Positive

Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is now being treated at a hospital.

Posting a mini video on his facebook, SPB said that he had decided against home quarantine to ensure his family doesn't contract the infection. Apologising for missing the calls of his well wishers who called to check on him soon as news got out, the singer said that he was going to rest and not be under any medication.

This means the singer has experienced only mild symptoms. The singer also assured his fans that he was being taken care of well by the doctors as he was in safe hands. He also asked his fans not to worry about his health by saying he was in the pink of his health.

He also added that as per doctors, he will recover in a matter of two days and get discharged soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Get well soon messages started pouring in on facebook within minutes after he posted the video.

Watch video:



