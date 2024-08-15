‘Pottel’ gears up for Dussehra release

Despite being a small-budget production, the upcoming film Pottel has generated significant buzz, largely due to its chart-topping soundtrack composed by Shekar Chandra. Every song released so far has become a hit, and the teaser, unveiled by renowned director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has left a lasting impression on audiences.

Directed by Sahit Mothkhuri and produced by Nishank Reddy Kudithi of NISA Entertainments and Suresh Kumar Sadige of Pragnya Sannidhi Creations, Pottel is now set for a theatrical release during the Dussehra festival.

On Independence Day, the filmmakers announced the release date, sharing a poster that features the film's four central characters—played by Yuva Chandraa Krishna, Ananya Nagalla, their on-screen daughter, and the titular character, Pottel. The poster also prominently displays the Indian flag in the background, adding a patriotic touch.

Given the film’s Telangana backdrop, releasing during Dussehra—a major festival in the region—seems like a strategic move, allowing the movie to benefit from the holiday season. The film's technical team includes Monish Bhupathi Raju as the cinematographer, Karthika Srinivas as the editor, and Narni Srinivas as the art director.